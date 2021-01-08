Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,043 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.63% of Lamar Advertising worth $52,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 49.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $32,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

