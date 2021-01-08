Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $67.27 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,868,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,269,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.24% of Corning at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 310,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 111,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 184.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.