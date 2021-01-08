Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,134,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of Lam Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.96.

LRCX traded down $12.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.80. The company had a trading volume of 52,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $517.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,298 shares of company stock valued at $32,735,498. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

