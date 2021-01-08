Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $42.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CLSA increased their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reduced their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Weibo by 46.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

