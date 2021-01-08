Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at KeyCorp

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 778.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,296,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,260 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,272,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 559,015 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 474,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after buying an additional 375,582 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.