Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) to Underweight

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE BEPC opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $152,679,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $47,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $36,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.