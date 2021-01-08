Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $99.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PGR. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.85.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $275,729.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in The Progressive by 159.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after buying an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the third quarter worth $87,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

