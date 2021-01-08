Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHNG. William Blair lowered Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen cut Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Change Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.93.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 253,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

