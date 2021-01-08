Wells Fargo & Company Raises MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $90.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSM. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.88.

NYSE MSM traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

