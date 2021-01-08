Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,270. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.31.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

