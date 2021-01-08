West Oak Capital LLC Buys 43,667 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 302.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

NYSE NEE opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

