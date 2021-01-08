West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 45.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Shares of INTC opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

