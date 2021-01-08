West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $249.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $250.03. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

