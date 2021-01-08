West Oak Capital LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $75,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $291.65 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $295.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

