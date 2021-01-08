West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 69,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $95.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

