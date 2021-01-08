West Oak Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,571 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Danaher by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Danaher by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $239.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average of $211.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

