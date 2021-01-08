Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Trading Up 7.8%

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.70 and last traded at $61.44. Approximately 278,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 211,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WABC shares. BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. Research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

