Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.87.

WDC stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. 50,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,742. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Western Digital by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 425,281 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 158,401 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

