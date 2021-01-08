WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after purchasing an additional 146,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 122.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,958 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.