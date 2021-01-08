Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.86.

WCP opened at C$5.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.98.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.40%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,173.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,363,852 shares in the company, valued at C$6,002,056.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

