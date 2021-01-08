WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $51.34 million and $36,760.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004758 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

