Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 2,501,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,596,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 413,447 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 20.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,258 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,723,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,867 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

