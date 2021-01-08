WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $40.53. Approximately 2,669,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,504,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSOE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

