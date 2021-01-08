WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.85

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.83, with a volume of 7382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

