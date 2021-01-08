Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 710,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 485,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

