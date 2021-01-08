WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) Receives C$119.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$119.30.

A number of research firms have commented on WSP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:WSP traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$122.53. 39,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,559. WSP Global Inc. has a 52 week low of C$59.83 and a 52 week high of C$127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$92.86. The company has a market cap of C$13.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.