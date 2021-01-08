Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

WH opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

