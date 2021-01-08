Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CFO Craig Scott Billings Sells 4,673 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, November 9th, Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

