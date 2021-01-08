Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WYNN opened at $109.75 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,153,000 after acquiring an additional 237,074 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,637 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,514 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after buying an additional 116,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

