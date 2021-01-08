X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 2,400 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

