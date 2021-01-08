Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.30. 179,686 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 96,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $655.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Xinyuan Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

