Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85.

About Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Yamada Denki Co, Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. It operates approximately 12,570 stores. The company also engages in the house renovation business; provision of repair and support services; and finance and insurance services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

