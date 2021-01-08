Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.26

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 12321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YARIY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

