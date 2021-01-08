YOU COIN (YOU) Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $3.33 million and $1.25 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00105346 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.47 or 0.00440797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00222097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00047807 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

