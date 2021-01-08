Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Shares Gap Down to $1,230.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,230.00, but opened at $1,175.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at $1,185.00, with a volume of 17,126 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £415.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,187.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,020.69.

In related news, insider Simon Dodd bought 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

