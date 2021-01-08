YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YPF. Santander downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.69. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. On average, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 117,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 25.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.