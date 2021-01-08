Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $644.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post sales of $644.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $645.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $247.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $181,578,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after buying an additional 2,518,092 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 65.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after buying an additional 4,314,174 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter worth $36,386,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $43,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

