Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.32. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NGL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

NGL Energy Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 40,789 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 184,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.