Zacks: Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report sales of $344.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.60 million and the lowest is $339.40 million. Forward Air reported sales of $381.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $79.07. 105,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,451. Forward Air has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Forward Air news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,648.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.