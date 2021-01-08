Zacks: Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post sales of $13.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.17 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $46.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.47 million to $46.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.55 million, with estimates ranging from $66.73 million to $74.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.69) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,591,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. 333,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,189. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

