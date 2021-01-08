Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to announce sales of $105.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.66 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $120.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $426.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $453.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $451.74 million, with estimates ranging from $441.94 million to $462.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at about $54,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6,708.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,942,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 903,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 63.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 586,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 80,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,292. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 877.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

