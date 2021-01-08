Zacks: Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report sales of $1.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $8.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.46 million to $30.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.18% and a negative net margin of 210.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 12,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.45. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

