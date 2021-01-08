Zacks: Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.07 Million

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post sales of $145.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $148.55 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $100.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $521.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.30 million to $525.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $575.80 million, with estimates ranging from $552.63 million to $598.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

SUPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. 43,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,529. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,043.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,110 over the last ninety days. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.