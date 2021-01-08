Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical also posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

