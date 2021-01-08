Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report $713.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $776.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $665.00 million. First Solar posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

FSLR stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,271,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,899. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. First Solar has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $66,200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after purchasing an additional 807,405 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 65.5% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5,327.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 341,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $18,335,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

