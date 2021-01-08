Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post sales of $26.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.42 billion and the highest is $27.61 billion. Comcast reported sales of $28.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $102.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.28 billion to $103.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $110.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $108.58 billion to $115.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after purchasing an additional 300,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,106,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

