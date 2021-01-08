Zacks: Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report sales of $56.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.95 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $65.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $239.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.74 million to $239.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $238.45 million, with estimates ranging from $223.85 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.29 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

III has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of III traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 2,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.59 million, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

