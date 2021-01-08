Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.66. 38,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.95. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after buying an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.