Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report sales of $516.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $531.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.30 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $580.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CG. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.16. 70,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,957. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.38.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.