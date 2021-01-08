Zacks: Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

WETF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.60. 506,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $833.18 million, a P/E ratio of -50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

